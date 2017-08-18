Dundalk Red Cross gift life-saving equipment to local soup kitchen

As part of its Social Care Strategy the Dundalk branch of the Irish Red Cross have presented a defibrillator to Saint Patrick’s Soup kitchen as a thank you to the people of Dundalk and the surrounding areas for their kind support over many years.

This defibrillator will also service the youth centre that is part of the same building, and will also be of benefit to the community.

Dundalk Branch of the Irish Red Cross have over Forty (40) Youth members.

The youth aged 10-16-year-old. They meet every Friday night from 7pm to 9pm.

Unit Officer Carol Cumiskey along with her youth team of leaders would like to thank the people of Dundalk for their generous contributions to the youth fundraising events.

The Senior unit aged 16 years or over meet every Tuesday night 8pm to 10pm

This Unit is run by Neil Dardis Area Director of Units and his team of Leaders.

The branch are organising a CFR Cardiac First Response training session in conjunction with Rose Bailey P.R. of the Soup Kitchen, this will be in the next couple of weeks and then the Defibrillator will be in use.