SOSAD Duck Race returns this month

The countdown is on to the annual SOSAD Dundalk duck race, which returns to the Navvy Bank this year on Sunday August 27th.

The event is run every year to raise vitally needed funds for the SOSAD Dundalk branch, with every cent going towards keeping SOSAD Dundalk open. The event begins this year at the Navvy Bank, beside the Quay Celtic FC sports grounds.

You can support SOSAD by sponsoring a duck for the race. They can be bought for €2 each or three for €5. You can buy them online at SOSAD Dundalk's new webpage, www.sosaddundalk.com, or alternatively you can buy them outside the Clanbrassil Centre in Dundalk, where they are being sold on Saturdays leading up to the event. SOSAD Dundalk want to thank Paul and all at Boyd's and the Clanbrassil Centre for their help with this.

SOSAD Dundalk need your support more than ever. With resources constantly under pressure and so many lives affected by suicide and depression, the ongoing support from people and businesses in the area is a vital lifeline.

SOSAD Dundalk want to thank both Quay Celtic and Sean O'Mahony's for allowing them use their facilities for the event.

SOSAD Dundalk also want to thank the Sub-Aqua Club for their involvement, without which the event could not go ahead.