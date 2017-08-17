Water supply issues on the horizon for parts of Dundalk from Monday

Irish Water have stated that mains flushing may cause supply disruptions to Bay Estate, Greenwood Drive, Brookwood Lawns and surrounding areas in Dundalk from next Monday (August 21st) through to Monday September 4th.

It is part of essential maintenance work for the area.

A local traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

The works are scheduled to take place from 8:30am on 21 August until 6pm on 4 September 2017.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU013043.