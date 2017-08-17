Native Dog Breeds of Ireland comes to Battle of the Boyne

As part of the programme of events taking place at the Battle of the Boyne Visitor Centre for National Heritage Week , the OPW and the Irish Wolfhound Club of Ireland, in association with the Irish Kennel Club, are presenting the Native Dog Breeds of Ireland Event on Sunday 27 August, 2017.

Starting at 2pm with a procession of the 9 native dog breeds led by costumed characters from various historical periods, Jim Stephens, a well-known Animal Behaviourist, will commentate on the breeds history accompanied by an Uilleann Piper, while the dogs themselves take pride of place.

Each breed of native Irish dog will be present from the mighty Irish Wolfhound to the Irish Glen of Imaal Terrier including the Irish Wheaten Terrier, Irish Red and White Setter, Irish Water Spaniel, Kerry Blue Terrier, Irish Red Setter and the Kerry Beagle.

Visitors are welcome to bring their dogs along, but they must be on a lead at all times. Fun activity sheets for children with prizes to be won are also part of the planned events.

For more information, go here