Almost €30,000 funding for seven childcare providers in Louth

Funding of just under €30,000 has been announced today, as part of a nationwide allocation of €1.2 million from the School Age Childcare Capital Scheme, by the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Dr. Katherine Zappone.

The seven childcare providers in Louth are as follows:

Childcare Provider Address Amount Little and Big Rascals Ardee Road, Dunleer, Co. Louth €4,761.00 Kool Kidz Darver, Readypenny, Dundalk, Co. Louth €4,585.25 The Grove Early Years Education Centre Lifestyle Dev Group Ltd, Ballsgrove, Drogheda, Co. Louth €4,232.00 Lios na nÓg Playgroup St.Josephs School Campus, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk, Co. Louth €4,986.00 Ready Steady Grow! Lannett, Corcreaghy, Dundalk, Co. Louth €2,764.37 St Nicholas National School Preschool Nicholas St. Dundalk, Co. Louth €4,360.00 Realt na Mara Preschool The Cabin, Realt na Mara N/S, Mill St, Dundalk, Co Louth €4,000.00

According to Louth Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd, the funding is to help improve the quality of school age childcare in County Louth, under Pobal recommendations in funding for strand c projects and to help increase School age childcare services.

Deputy O'Dowd commenting on the funding said:

'This funding builds on the recent allocation of just under €100k in July in strand A and B funding to help new and existing services to increase the number of childcare places that they provide here in County Louth.

'In total Louth is receiving €125k in funding this summer alone to increase capacity and improve the quality of childcare services.'

He went on to say:

'New childcare supports coming on stream this September will benefit up to 70,000 children.

'A new universal childcare subsidy, of up to €1,040 per year, is available for children aged from 6 months up to starting their free pre-school year (ECCE Scheme) at 36 months.

'In addition to this universal payment, there will also be further childcare supports for families who need them most.

'Families on lower incomes, who qualify by way of a means test, will be eligible for supports worth up to €7,500 per year for children aged 6 months to 15 years of age.'

'The aim is to ensure that parents previously prevented from taking up jobs, training or education because of the cost of childcare, will now be able to do so.'

He concluded by saying:

'I again strongly encourage all parents to visit - affordablechildcare.ie - to see the supports available to their family here in Louth.'