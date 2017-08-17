Retained firefighters wanted for fire stations in Louth

Louth County Council are currently accepting applications from suitably qualified persons, for the role of retained firefighter in five fire stations in Louth.

The roles are for fire stations in Ardee, Carlingford, Drogheda, Dunleer and Dundalk.

Louth County Council Fire and Rescue describe a retained firefighter as 'just an ordinary person who has decided to give their life to serving their town and community.'

They go on to explain that most retained firefighters are ‘on-call’ 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year, which means they are never really ‘off call’ except on days off, as arranged, and agreed with the Local Officer in Charge.

Retained Firefighters can be anything – cooks, factory workers, farmers, care workers students or homemakers.

They are paid a yearly retaining fee or between €7,740 and €10,599 as well as a call out fee.

To apply for the role, candidates must be living and working within a 5-minute mobilisation/response time to the Fire Station and also must have a reasonable level of fitness.

If interested and you are between 18 and 55 years, you can obtain an application form from the Louth County Council website here

Closing date for receipt of completed applications is 4.30pm on Friday 1 September 2017.