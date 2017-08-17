REPORT: Man from Louth killed in Mexico

According to a report from the journal.ie a man understood to be from Louth has been killed in Mexico.

Believed to be in his late 20s the man was in the Michoacán area of Mexico at the time.

According to LMFM the man was involved in a car-jacking incident and was alive for a time after being shot.

It is believed he was travelling with his girlfriend at the time.

The Journal.ie state that the man was reportedly killed in the Lazaro Cardenas area which is known for having a high crime rate.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

The exact cause of the man's death has not yet been confirmed.