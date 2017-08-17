Plea from owner of Dundalk barbers which was broken into last night

A Dundalk town centre barbers which had only moved into its new location in the past few weeks was broken into last night.

Signature Hair on Clanbrassil street suffered extensive damage during the break-in.

Owner Barry Kieran took to Facebook to try and get information which could help find the culprit.

"We are only open not even two weeks and suffered a break in last night causing extensive damage to my property and my cash register taken.

"We are a small local business trying to earn a living like everyone else and don't deserve this.

"When someone does this it's a bitter pill to swallow.

"We are anxious to speak to anyone on clanbrassil street from 12:15 to 12:45am this morning. The culprit is described as wearing a blue puffy jacket, cross hatch jeans and white Adidas runners and left the shop towards the York Street direction.

"Please share this and help us find the culprit involved."