Plans for major residential development in Dundalk town centre withdrawn

A mixed residential and commercial development at 84-88 Dublin Street Dundalk, that would have included 39 apartments, may not now be happening, with the news that the planning application submitted to Louth County Council has been withdrawn.

The planned development which was first revealed in the Dundalk Democrat back in June, should have been decided upon on August 10 2017.

However, last week on August 9 2017, the application made by Flood Francis Development was withdrawn. It is not yet known why the application was withdrawn.

The only submission that was made to Louth County Council, regarding the planning application was from the Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht affairs in July 2017, and related to the archaeological potential of the site.

This was due to the fact that the development was within the zone of archaeological potential established around the town of Dundalk, making it subject to statutory protection in the Record of Monuments and Places.

The submission stated that archaeological monitoring would need to be carried out to ensure the continued preservation of places, caves, sites, features or other objects of archaeological interest.

It is not known if this submission is in any way related to the application being withdrawn. It is not known as of yet, whether or not another planning submission will be made in the future.