Weather in Louth Thursday 17 August 2017

Here is the weather for Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today will be a much brighter day than yesterday, with a mix of clouds and sunny spells.

It will be dry apart from passing light showers, the showers will occur mainly during the afternoon.

There will be moderate but gusty winds coming from a southwest direction, with highs of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells. It will be a breezy night with lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

The solar UV for today will be low