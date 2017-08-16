Music and Meditation comes to An Táin Dundalk this month

On Friday 25 August 2017 at 7:30pm, Sahaja Yoga Ireland will host a vibrant session of music and meditation in An Tain Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk.

The music and meditation programme on the night, which is free to join, aims to help attendees learn how to meditate at home and relieve the stress of modern day life

Sahaja Yoga is practised in over 130 countries around the world and is based on the authentic and almost forgotten teachings of ancient Eastern seers, with the emphasis on encouraging the mind to move into a state of peaceful mental silence.

According to Sahaja Yoga Ireland, practitioners from all walks of life continually report improvements to their health, vitality and human relationships, often within a matter of weeks from starting to meditate.

The introductory program will introduce concepts relating to the subtle practice of real yoga meditation, following which there will be a peaceful guided meditation leading to Self-Realisation. Music and light refreshments will bring the evening to a close.

Sahaja Yoga Ireland stress that in direct contrast to the commercialisation of most modern spiritual teaching, no money is ever accepted for Sahaja Yoga courses.

Courses and meetings are supervised by unpaid volunteers, and all costs for things like room and hall hire are met through the voluntary contributions of these practitioners.

For more information, go to www.freemeditation.ie