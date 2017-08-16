Delays lead to 7,000 beds being lost in Lourdes Hospital this year
Fianna Fáil TD for Louth Declan Breathnach says new figures, which reveal the extent of
The statistics show that 7,253 beds have been lost as a result of delayed discharges in the first six months of the year.
Deputy Breathnach commented, “The level of
“Our health system is seriously lacking when it comes to step-down care facilities – it’s something which my party has been highlighting for years. The provision of step-down beds would greatly relieve the pressure on the acute hospital system,
“The fact that more than 7,000 beds have been lost already when there are thousands of people on waiting lists for inpatient procedures is scandalous and there is no doubt that the loss of these beds is having an impact on the escalating trolley crisis in our Emergency Departments. If a fraction of these lost days were put back into use through better supports for older people, we could radically reduce the number of people lying on trolleys.
“Unless the Government starts getting serious about
