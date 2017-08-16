UPDATE: Reports of a number of injuries on M1 in Louth after collision

Accident

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

UPDATE: Reports of a number of injuries on M1 in Louth after collision

UPDATE: Reports of a number of injuries on M1 in Louth after collision

Update: Two injured people have been taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car on the M1 southbound this afternoon.

The scene has just been cleared by the Fire Services.

AA Roadwatch: