UPDATE: Reports of a number of injuries on M1 in Louth after collision
Accident
Update: Two injured people have been taken to hospital following a collision between a lorry and a car on the M1 southbound this afternoon.
The scene has just been cleared by the Fire Services.
AA Roadwatch:
LOUTH: Reports of a crash on the M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J10 Drogheda North & J9 Drogheda. Take care https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 16, 2017
