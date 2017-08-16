BREAKING: Reports of collision on M1 Motorway
AA Roadwatch reporting collision on M1 Motorway
AA Roadwatch have just sent out a traffic update to say there are reports of a collision on the M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J10 Drogheda North and J9 Drogheda.
Motorists are advised to take care while driving.
LOUTH: Reports of a crash on the M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J10 Drogheda North & J9 Drogheda. Take care https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 16, 2017
