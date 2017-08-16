BREAKING: Reports of collision on M1 Motorway

Travel

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

AA Roadwatch reporting collision on M1 Motorway

AA Roadwatch have just sent out a traffic update to say there are reports of a collision on the  M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J10 Drogheda North and J9 Drogheda.

Motorists are advised to take care while driving.