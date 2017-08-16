AA ROADWATCH: Crash on M1 in Louth this afternoon
Collision on motorway
AA Roadwatch are reporting that there has been a collision on the M1 southbound in county Louth between Juntion 10 Drogheda north and Junction 9 Drogheda.
Motorists are advised to take care in the area.
More as we get it.
LOUTH: Reports of a crash on the M1 Belfast/Dublin Rd southbound between J10 Drogheda North & J9 Drogheda. Take care https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 16, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on