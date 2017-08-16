AA ROADWATCH: Crash on M1 in Louth this afternoon

AA Roadwatch are reporting that there has been a collision on the M1 southbound in county Louth between Juntion 10 Drogheda north and Junction 9 Drogheda.

Motorists are advised to take care in the area.

More as we get it.