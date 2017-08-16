LEAVING CERT 2017 DUNDALK | All smiles at Bush Post Primary

Leaving Cert students in Bush Post Primary have been collecting their results since early this morning, and there are some very happy faces in the school today.

Dundalk Democrat spoke to Bush Post Primary Principal Kevin Joyce this morning, who told us that students had been making their way in all morning to collect their results.

Principal Joyce said that overall students were 'very happy' with today's results.

Around 90 students in Bush Post Primary sat the Leaving Cert this year, with a further 10 taking the Leaving Cert Applied exams.

With the new grading system in place, it would take a little time to get used to the changes but overall results were very good.

Principal Joyce saw a general increase in grades in the school, with students being very happy with maths grades in particular.

Monday would be the next big day said Principal Joyce, with college offers coming out.

With so many very happy faces in Bush Post Primary this morning, hopefully Monday will be just as good a day.

Dundalk Democrat would like to congratulate all at Bush Post Primary this morning and wish the best of luck to all Leaving Cert students for the future.