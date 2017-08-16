LEAVING CERT DUNDALK 2017 | Pupils & teachers praised after a great performance from the Grammar

Principal Rory McKeague paid tribute to students and staff alike after a stellar performance from the Dundalk Grammar School in Leaving Cert 2017.



"We're all absolutely delighted, the teachers and student body worked extremely hard and today's results show that it's all paid off.



"We had 80 pupils partaking in this year's exam and they can be very proud of their efforts. I speak on behalf of all the staff when I wish them all the best going forward, and hopefully everyone's happy with their CAO offers come Monday morning.



"It's still a little early in terms of crunching numbers on this year's results compared to previous years but a substantial number of graduates achieved upwards of 500 points and that represents a great effort."