Burst water main to affect parts of Dundalk today

Irish Water have announced a supply disruption to several parts of Dundalk today due to a burst water main.

The details are as follows:

Repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Harp House, Deer Park and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

A local traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works.

Works have an estimated completion time of 3pm on 16 August.

If you need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU012978.