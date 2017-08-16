Weather in Louth Wednesday 16 August

Here is the weather for Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today will be mainly cloudy and quite windy, but it will remain mild.

Rain will develop, turning heavy for a time later this morning and maybe into the early afternoon and there will be the risk of some thundery downpours.

It will become drier this evening.

Maximum temperatures today will be 18 or 19 degrees Celsius in fresh and gusty southerly winds.

Tonight it will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and clear spells.

It will be misty in places with temperatures falling to 10 or 12 degrees Celsius.

The solar UV index for today is low.