Louth woman takes home BIG cheque after scratch card win

A County Louth woman picked up a €50,000 cheque won on an All Cash Platinum scratch card bought in a Tesco store, in West Street in Drogheda from the National Lottery HQ today.

Speaking on her stroke of luck, the avid scratch card player, said: “Every time I am out and about in the shops I buy a scratch card. I’ve won the odd €5 or €10 before, but nothing like this. I’m thrilled.

"We got up at the crack of dawn to come down to Dublin to get my winnings. I plan on having a small get together with close friends and family to celebrate the win later this week.”