Established menswear shop on Dundalk's Park Street up for sale

An established men's clothes shop on Dundalk's Park Street has just come on the market that will generate a lot of interest.

Austin Reid Clothing which was founded in 1987, according to their Facebook page, has just been put up for sale by selling agents Sherry Property Consultants.

The property is c. 2000 sq foot, which is laid out over two floors.

There is a right of way alleyway but according to the Sherry Property description, there is no parking space.

The retail unit has an asking price of €170,000.

For more information on this property, contact Sherry Property Consultants on 041 984 1149.