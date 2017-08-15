Appeal for witnesses following break in at Dromiskin pub

Gardaí have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward, following the burglary of a pub in Dromiskin at the weekend.

As reported by LMFM news, the pub was broken into in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The pub was apparently broken into after the pub had closed for the night and a cash register was stolen in the robbery.

Talking to LMFM news, Garda Nessa Durkin asked anyone who noticed anything out of the ordinary at the time, including if they noticed strange cars or anyone acting suspiciously, to contact them.

If you were in the area that night and have any information, please contact Castlebellingham Garda Station on 042 937 2205.