Coffee morning 'as gaeilge' in Dundalk

McAteers Food House on Clanbrassil Street in Dundalk will host a Coffee morning 'as Gaeilge' next month.

In Dublin, there are some thirty-six coffee mornings 'as Gaeilge' where people come to practice their 'cúpla focal' over a cappuccino and a bun.

These mornings are proving very popular and the idea is spreading outside the capital.

On Friday, September 1 at 11am in 'The Food House' in Clanbrassil Street there will be such a morning.

Peoples' forgotten Irish does come back fairly quickly. Perhaps because of the growth in the number of Gaelscoils or perhaps because of the number of other languages to be heard nowadays, there is a definite resurgence of interest in the (Irish) language.