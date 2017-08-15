Dundalk man warns others after tumble dryer catches fire

A Dundalk man whose family had a lucky escape when their tumble dryer caught fire in their house, warns others to be wary.

Fire services had to be called to the house at Ath Leathan around 10.30 last night, when the tumble dryer caught fire in the utility room of the house.

Luckily the family got out safely and no one was injured, with the fire being contained in the utility room.

Andrew Gallagher, from Ath Leathan in Dundalk, posted the warning along with a picture of the burnt out tumble dryer, on his Facebook page last night.

Andrew in his post warns others of the dangers of leaving electrical appliances on overnight, saying

'This is our tumble dryer after it caught fire in the house tonight......if we had have been asleep, it was different ball game!!!

Only for our electricity tripped, we wouldn't have had a clue..'

Andrew was very thankful to Dundalk Fire Services for their promptness in responding to the call, saying,

'Thanks to #DundalkFireBrigade, here in minutes and absolutely fantastic'