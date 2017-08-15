Today's weather in Louth

Things are looking much brighter in Louth today after such a wet day yesterday. Here is the forecast today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today will be mostly a dry and bright day, with sunny spells. There will be some scattered showers as the day progresses.

Maximum temperatures in Louth today will be 17 to 18 degrees Celsius in moderate west to southwest breezes.

Tonight will be dry at first with clear spells but cloudy conditions with rain will extend eastwards overnight and into the early morning.

It will become breezy in freshening southerly winds. Minimum temperatures will be 9 – 12 degrees Celsius.

The solar UV index for today is moderate.