Staff threatened with knife as Dundalk newsagents is hit by burglary

A knife-wielding thief targeted a town centre shop last Tuesday (August 8).



The male entered the Beehive Newsagents on Castletown Road at approximately 7pm on the stated date, threatening staff and demanding cash.



The culprit subsequently fled the scene after the building's security system alerted Gardaí.



He made off in the direction of Philip Street.



Anyone with information on this or other incidents should contact the Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.



