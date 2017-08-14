Carrickmacross Gardaí arrest driver clocked at ridiculous speed
N2
Carrickmacross Gardai arrested a driver in the early hours of this morning on the N2 for dangerous driving, following clocking them driving at 183 kmh.
An Garda Síochána posted a tweet this morning, showing the speed the driver was driving at and stating that they were arrested for dangerous driving.
As stated in the Garda tweet, this road has claimed a number of lives recently.
Carrickmacross Traffic Unit arrest driver on the N2 for dangerous driving. This road has had clamined a number of lives recently #slowdown pic.twitter.com/3KvadUKLHX— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 14, 2017
