Carrickmacross Gardaí arrest driver clocked at ridiculous speed

N2

Donard McCabe

Carrickmacross Gardai arrested a driver in the early hours of this morning on the N2 for dangerous driving, following clocking them driving at 183 kmh.

An Garda Síochána posted a tweet this morning, showing the speed the driver was driving at and stating that they were arrested for dangerous driving.

As stated in the Garda tweet, this road has claimed a number of lives recently.