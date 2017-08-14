BREAKING | Bomb scare in Dundalk sees local home evacuated

A house in Dundalk had to be evacuated in the early hours of this morning, after a 999 call to Gardaí claimed a pipe bomb left at the address, would go off in 30 minutes.



Gardaí in Dundalk received the call at around 2.30 this morning.



According to reports from Gardaí, the caller claimed the pipe bomb had been left in the Slieve Foy area of Muirhevnamor, and was set to explode in 30 minutes.



The caller identified a specific property in Slieve Foy, which Gardaí then sealed off. No device was found at the location however.



The property remains sealed off, pending a technical examination this morning.



Gardaí have confirmed that they are treating the incident as a bomb scare.



This is the second security event in Dundalk in a week, following a security alert last Thursday night in the Ashling Park area of the town, where a suspected improvised explosive device (I.E.D.) was found.