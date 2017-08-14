Annual devotions tonight at Ladywell Shrine Dundalk
Ahead of Feast of the Assumption
Annual devotions tonight at Ladywell Shrine Dundalk
The annual devotions take place tonight, Monday 14 August, at Ladywell Shrine Dundalk.
The devotions begin at 11pm, starting with the Rosary.
This will be followed by Mass with Blessing of the Water at midnight.
Personal devotions take place all day on Tuesday 15 August.
The committee would like to welcome everyone along to the event.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on