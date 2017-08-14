Here is today's weather in Louth, courtesy of Met Éireann.

While it is currently bright in many parts of Louth this morning, cloud and rain is forecast for most of the day in Louth.

There will be outbreaks of rain throughout the day, with a risk of thundery downpours, especially this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach 16 – 19 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate southerly winds.

Tonight, any remaining outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards, and it will become largely dry overnight under clearing skies.

A few mist and fog patches may form in the mainly light westerly breezes.

Temperatures will drop to lows of 9 to 11 degrees Celsius.

The solar UV index for today is moderate.