Deaths in Dundalk Monday 14 August 2017

The death has occurred of Eamonn Muckian of formerly Ballinahattna, Dundalk, Louth / Ballyboden, Dublin

Suddenly, at home. Youngest son of the late Peter and Sarah.



Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

Funeral arrangements later.

May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Roseann Hanlon of 2a Patrick Street North, The Laurels, Dundalk, Louth / Greenore, Louth

Formerly Ballagan, Greenore. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Reposing at Quinn's Funeral Home, Bridge Street, from 2pm-7pm on Saturday and from 2pm on Sunday

Removal to St. Nicholas' Church at 5.30pm, arriving at 6pm.

Funeral on Monday after Mass at 1pm to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Gerard Shearman of Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully at the Louth County Hospital, Dundalk.

Gerry, beloved son of Teresa (née Murtagh) and the late Stephen.

Predeceased by his brother Kevin. Sadly missed by his son Wayne and daughter Stephanie, mother, brothers Stephen and Colm, sisters Grainne (Greene), Una (Barry), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



​Reposing at the residence of his mother Teresa Shearman, Drumcashel, from 6pm until 10pm on Saturday and from 2pm until 10pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning to Saint Nicholas's Church, Stabannon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Stabannon Cemetery.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Dan O'Connell of Castle Park, Ashbourne, Meath / Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully at home on Friday, August 11th 2017.

Predeceased by his daughter Siobhán. Dan, loving husband of Olive and much loved father of Aileen, Róisín, Domhnall and Eamonn

Very sadly missed by his family, sisters Moya and Rosemary, sons in law Padraig and David, daughters in law Caroline and Emily, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home this Saturday from 5-8pm and Sunday from 3-8pm.

Removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ashbourne, on Monday morning, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning.

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Eamon CONNOLLY of Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the loving care of Ratoath Manor Nursing Home, Co. Meath.

Eamon will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Paula (née Suttle), sons John, Stephen and Mark, daughter Sarah, son-law Niall Morgan, grandchildren Hugo and Thady, brothers Ken and Conor, sisters Mary, Angela, Aideen and Pauline, extended family relatives and wonderful friends.

​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street, from Monday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday afternoon at 12.15pm proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church

Arriving for funeral mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May His Soul Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Hanlon (née Clarke) of Irish Grange, Carlingford, Louth

Peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family.

Predeceased by her husband Sean.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters Briege and Geraldine and sons John, Hugh, Pat and Paul.

Also by her daughters-in-law Mary, Niamh and Karen, son-in-law Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later

May She Rest In Peace