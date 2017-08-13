Dangerous Lion's Mane jellyfish washes up on Louth beach

In recent days a dead Lion's Mane jellyfish has been photographed washed up on the Priests Beach at Blackrock in Louth.

The jellyfish is known for its painful sting, with the creature having over 1000 tentacles and can still sting when dead.

According to studies the best way to treat a sting is to put vinegar on the affected area and then place a heat pack over it for 40 minutes.

Hundreds of swimmers around Ireland and Britain are stung by Lion's Mane every year.