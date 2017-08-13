Life-saving equipment destroyed at Louth beach

Vandalism

Staff Reporter

Staff Reporter

Vandals have set fire to and destroyed a life preserver at Shellinghill/Templetown beach in Louth.
 
The discovery was made in recent days and has caused outrage among locals.
 
The incident was reported to the lifeguards on duty at the beach.
 
One Twitter user posted:
 
"Needless vandalism at Shellinghill / Templetown Co Louth. Life saving equipment destroyed."
 
Along with the picture above.

 