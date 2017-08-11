Online Registration for DkIT students begins on Monday

Online registration is available from Monday 14 August for non-first year students at DkIT.

The facility opens at 9 am on Monday morning and will remain available until Thursday 31 August.

The facility is for full-time students who are now eligible to progress to the next stage of their programme or for students who are progressing onto add-on programmes.

Students who have autumn examinations or need to complete placement will be notified of registration at a later date.

To get step by step instruction on how to register online as well as information on collecting new student cards for the new academic year go here

Registration for 1st year students takes place from Wednesday 6 September to Friday 8 September.

Semester 1 starts for all 1st year students and 2nd and 3rd year Nursing & Midwifery students on Monday 11 September.

Semester 1 starts for all non-1st year students on Monday 18 September.