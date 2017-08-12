Case of man (31) accused of pouring cement on garda car appears at Dundalk court

A 31 year old labourer accused of pouring cement on the bonnet of a garda patrol car in County Cavan, appeared before Dundalk District Court last week on foot of a bench warrant.

It was issued four months ago after Kevin O’Halloran formerly with an address at Highfield, Lisnalea, Bailieboro failed to attend court.

The vacation court sitting in Dundalk last Thursday heard how Kevin O’Halloran who has an address in Derry, was arrestedthe night before at an address at Deery’s Terrace, Inniskeen, Co. Monagan on foot of a warrant issued at Virginia District Court on April fourth last in respect of a charge of criminal damage to a garda patrol car at Collops, Kingscourt on November third last.

Judge Conall Gibbons was told there was no garda objection to bail subject to a number of conditions - including that he stay at an address in this jurisdiction, which is acceptable to the gardai.

Judge Gibbons remanded Kevin O’Halloran on €500 bail to Virginia District Court on the 26th of September on condition that he reside at Deery’s Terrace, Inniskeen and that he signs on twice a week at Dundalk Garda Station every Friday and Sunday.

The bail terms also stipulate that he must provide a mobile phone number on which he is contactable at all times. The court heard that garda are in possession of the defendant’s passport.

Judge Gibbons initially refused a Defence application for legal aid, after he heard the defendant works as a labourer. However, the Defence solicitor argued that that her client was earning €350 per week and has to pay €100 in rent from that.

She added that she was instructed that as he defendant had been in custody since the day before, his position may no longer be there.

Judge Gibbons said he would reserve judgement on the legal aid application and told the defendant to produce his wage slips for last year and the Northern Ireland equivalent of his P60, for the judge in Virginia on the next court date.