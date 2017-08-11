Calls for A&E waiting times for elderly at Lourdes, Drogheda to be urgently addressed

368 people in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital aged 75 and over, have experienced a waiting time of more than 24 hours in the Emergency Department, so far this year.

This is according to information received by Fianna Fáil Councillor Emma Coffey.

The Councillor says she is shocked and appalled at the figure and calls on Health Minister Simon Harris to urgently address the issue.

The HSE's National Service Plan for 2017 set a target that all attendees aged 75 years and over at A&E Departments would be discharged or admitted within 24 hours of registration.

So far this year some 5,880 people aged over 75 have experienced a wait time of more than 24 hours in an Emergency Department nationally.

Councillor Coffey stated:

'It is quite clear from these figures that The Government and the HSE are falling way short of what is required to provide a decent health service.

'It’s not acceptable that so many older and more vulnerable people should have to endure such long waits in Emergency Departments.

'The fact remains that the acute hospital budget is completely inadequate to meet patient demand.

'If such issues are not immediately addressed, come the winter time it is quite clear that these waiting time figures for people over 75 will double before the end of the year.'