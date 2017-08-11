Reserve Defence Forces recruiting for Aiken Barracks, Dundalk

The Reserve Defence Forces are currently recruiting candidates for the Reserve, with new recruits having the chance to be stationed at Aiken Barracks, Dundalk.

According to the Defence Forces website, www.military.ie, the roles undertaken by the Reserve Defence Forces include the following:

Defence against armed aggression

Aid to the Civil Power

Participation in Peace Support Operations

Fishery Protection

Other duties which may be assigned by Government

Details on how to join the Reserve Defence Forces can be found

There are no formal education qualifications to join the Reserve Defence Forces as a Recruit.

With the exception of age limits, the criteria for enlistment to the RDF are the same as the PDF(Permanent Defence Forces) with regard to fitness assessment, medical examination and security clearance.

In order to join the RDF you must be 18 years of age or above and under the age of 35 on the closing date for receipt of applications.

To find out more about the Reserve Defence Forces