Weather in Louth Friday 11 August 2017

The overcast start to the morning in Louth is set to continue throughout the morning, with rain arriving and becoming persistent across the region for a time today.

It will become brighter later in the day but heavy showers are set to develop and will continue throughout the afternoon, into evening.

Most of the showers will die away during the evening.

Temperatures will reach 17 to 20 degrees Celsius in blustery westerly winds.

Tonight there will be occasional showers but most of the night will be dry and clear.

There will be lows of 11 or 12 degrees Celsius.

The UV index will be low to moderate.

Today's weather is courtesy of Met Éireann