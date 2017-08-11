PHOTOS: Victorian era artifacts found during renovation of Dundalk home

While renovating his home, Dundalk man Stephen Hickey happened upon a veritable time capsule of local Victorian era artifacts on St Mary's Road this week.

Stephen spoke to the Democrat about the historical items he found during the work.

"It's an 1810s Georgian house", began Stephen. "The stairs are under complete renovation by Pat Lynch, Conservation Joinery and they found all the items actually inside the stairs two days ago.

"Although there's nothing of real value, there are stamps dating from about 1870, a receipt for Tempests store which was operating from 1860 on Crowe Street, a handwritten poem about why people go to church, an oil candle, brass door knob, children's toy train carriage, tin whistle, Gratton shirt collar, some oriental toothpaste in a porcelain container, glass hip flask and glasses case."

Stephen has been documenting the renovation on his blog for a number of weeks now. Check it out for further updates.