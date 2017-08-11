Eighteen Dundalk homes evacuated after pipe bomb find
Army Bomb Disposal Unit
Eighteen homes in Dundalk were evacuated last night following the discovery of what is believed to be a pipe bomb.
The suspicious device was found in the driveway of a house in Aisling Park shortly before 6pm.
Gardai sealed off the surrounding area and then began evacuating people from homes in the vicinity.
The Army Bomb Disposal Unit was subsequently called to the scene to make the suspicious device safe.
