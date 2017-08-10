Poignant lighting up of lighthouse on Carlingford Lough in memory of Rescue 116

The official light up of the Haulbowline lighthouse at Carlingford Lough in memory of Rescue 116 will take place tomorrow at 9.30pm.

There will be live music from local singer Tom O'Rourke starting at 7:30pm. All the emergency services will hopefully be attending.

Weather and operational circumstances permitting, R116 will be doing a fly past.

The light house will remain lit from 9.30pm to 1am every night throughout August.

On Friday the 25th August at 7:30pm there will be a cross community prayer service and hymns to celebrate the lives of the crew and to thank the work of all our emergency services.

Local helicopter pilot Mark Duffy who was 51 years old and from Blackrock was among the crew of the Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter that crashed off the Mayo coast on March 14th this year.