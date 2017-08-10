Potential water issues for these parts of Dundalk next Monday

Water supply problems may occur at Lis Na Dara on the Carrick Road, Rucky Hill and surrounding areas in Dundalk next Monday August 14th.

This is due to water main upgrades in the area.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of the works also.

Works are scheduled to take place from 9am until 5pm on 14 August.

If you need to contact us about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: LOU012843.