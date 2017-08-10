Anaverna House to stage hit new show

After the huge successes of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and ‘Grimm Tales for Young and Old’, An Táin Arts Centre brings another family-fun show to life in Anaverna House, Ravensdale.

‘The Wind in the Willows’ is performed by Quintessence Theatre, An Táin Arts Centre’s theatre company in residence.

Join Quintessence Theatre, Ratty, Badger, Mole and the impulsive Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures throughout the beautiful grounds of Anaverna House in Ravensdale.

Running from the 17th to the 20th of August, with showtimes at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm plus an extra 7pm show on Saturday and Sunday, this much-loved classic is brought to life in a spectacular outdoor interactive adaptation that will delight audiences.

An Táin Arts Centre’s General Manager, Elaine Cronin, said: “We think The Wind in the Willows is ideal for families with children aged five plus - Quintessence Theatre always put on a spectacular performance.

The show will go on no matter what, so please remember to dress for the unpredictable Irish weather – wellies at the ready!’

Directions to the Anaverna House, where the performance takes place, are available on the An Táin Arts Centre website.

Tickets cost €15 or €8 for concessions (senior citizens, students or unwaged) and you can book at the Box Office at An Táin Arts Centre, Crowe Street, Dundalk, by phone on 042 9332332 or online at www.antain.ie.

Advance booking is advised, as tickets are limited and previous performances have sold out quickly.

Please note that children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.