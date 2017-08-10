Gardaí investigate car fire in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are investigating the cause of a fire outside a house in Dundalk last night.

As reported by LMFM news, fire services were called to deal with a car that was on fire at An Cearnóg in Toberona, at around 1 am last night.

The car, an Opel Corsa, was destroyed in the blaze.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to what transpired to call them at Dundalk Garda Station, on 042 938 8400