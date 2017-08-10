Weather in Louth Thursday 10 August 2017

For anyone who is making outdoor plans today, here is the weather for the Louth region, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today looks like being mainly a dry, bright day in Louth, with sunny spells.

While it may be quite cool to start the morning, temperatures will rise to between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Light breezes this morning will freshen throughout the day from a southwesterly direction.

Tonight will be mild and breezy, with scattered showers outbreaks of rain developing.

There is also a risk of hill and coastal fog forming.

Temperatures will not fall below 11 to 13 degrees in blustery southwesterly winds.

The solar UV index today will be high in the sun.