PHOTOS: Renovated Louth farmhouse with bags of classic charm

A five-bedroom detached farmhouse in Louth which has been completely renovated and has recently come on the market, would make a fabulous home.

Toberra House in Monasterboice, Louth, comes with 12 acres that includes an outdoor arena, horse stables, and a two bay haybarn.

Toberra House has a bright open plan ground floor, where the sitting room, with solid fuel stove, opens into a sun lounge with two large bay windows and beautiful views of the countryside and the Louth coastline.

Off the sun lounge is a dining area which links into the kitchen with country style fitted units and oil fired Stanley cooker.

There are five bedrooms one to the ground floor and four to first floor, en suite to master and a shower room.

This property has been finished to a very high standard with careful attention given to every detail.

The property is very private and is approached via electric gates and a gravel driveway offering ample car parking and a car port to the side.

There are manicured lawns to the front and to the south facing rear garden which also has a patio area.

For more information contact Sullivan Property Consultants on 041 984 4444