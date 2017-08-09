Ongoing problems force parents to withdraw children from Faughart National School

Scoil Náisiúnta Bhride in Faughart is set to have just five pupils remaining in the school when the new school year begins this September.

As reported by LMFM, at a Parents Association meeting last night, it was revealed that the parents of 50 pupils intend registering their children elsewhere for the coming school year.

As reported by the Dundalk Democrat back in May, parents are concerned with the alleged quality of teaching in the senior classes.

This has been backed up by the Whole School Evaluation which also outlines the Dept. of Education’s Inspector’s serious concerns.

According to LMFM news, a School Manager was recently appointed to the school to help address the issues, but apparently this has not been a successful move.

Chairperson of the Parent's Association, Fiona O'Donnell, talking to LMFM radio, has said that if progress was not made, parents would be forced to withdraw their children from the school.

