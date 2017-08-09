RSA 'Check it Fits' service comes to Marshes Dundalk this August

The Road Safety Authority in association with Toyota will bring their 'Check it Fits' service to the Marshes Shopping Centre on Tuesday 29 August.

At the event, RSA experts will check child car seats and restraints free of charge, and will fix any that are incorrectly fitted for parents.

They will also show parents how to do it correctly themselves and answer any queries that they may have.

No appointment is necessary and the service only takes a few minutes. This will be a helpful service to parents ahead of the new school year beginning in September.

According to the Road Safety Authority, four out of every five car seats are incorrectly fitted, hence their partnership with Toyota to reduce this statistic.

RSA and Toyota will be bringing the service back to Louth in October, at locations yet to be confirmed. However, the RSA website indicates that they will take place in Dundalk, Ardee and Drogheda during the week of 2 October.

For more information, go to the RSA Check it Fits website.