Stephen Kenny signs new long term contract with Dundalk FC

Dundalk FC have announced this afternoon that manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new long term contract which will keep him at the club until the end of 2020.

The Lilywhites have been through a period of unrivaled success under Kenny's charge since he arrived at the club in late 2012.

Kenny has led the club to three league titles, an FAI cup triumph, along with a League cup title as well as a Leinster Senior Cup win in that time.

More to follow