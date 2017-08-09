Local fears over increasing number of bonfires in Dundalk field

An increasing number of bonfires in a field off the Inner Relief Road in Dundalk, have locals worried for safety and pollution in the area.

The field, is close to DkIT and is fenced all around, but it is believed holes have been made in the fence, where trespassers have been entering to light the fires.

One witness has seen bonfires in the field, every week for the past five or six weeks, on one week in particular a number of fires were lit on the site.

Speaking to the Dundalk Democrat, the source has said that on some occasions the fire has been lit by individual males, who may have been burning household waste in the field.

On other occasions the fires were lit by small groups of young people.

It is thought one particular group of young people, set fire recently, to what is believed to be a golf buggy/work-type vehicle.

With horses seen sometimes roaming the field, the source voiced their concerns regarding the animals safety, along with voicing their concerns regarding pollution in the area.